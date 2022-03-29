Tata Power, Rustomjee Group to build EV charging stations in Mumbai

According to a press release on March 28, Tata Power and Rustomjee Group have partnered to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the commercial and residential projects of Rustomjee Group in Mumbai. This collaboration will see Tata Power install a dedicated charging infrastructure for residents in Rustomjee in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Announcing its collaboration with the Rustomjee Group, Tata Power, one of India's leading providers of electric vehicle charging solutions, said it will provide end-to-end EV charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Tata group stands to gain a lot from this deal since the Rustomjee Group is a leading real estate developer and builder in Mumbai, offering residential apartments and commercial properties at various locations in the city. Through this collaboration, Tata Powers will be able to expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Mumbai.

Tata Nexon EV is currently the best selling electric vehicle in India, and Maharashtra is one of the states that have the highest demand for the EV. High petrol and diesel prices are what have resulted in the increase in demand for electric vehicles in the market.

In addition to enabling Tata Powers to enhance its charging infrastructure, this agreement will also give Tata Motors the opportunity to sell more electric vehicles to customers in Mumbai, thanks to the better charging infrastructure reach compared to its competitors.

With inputs from PTI

