NewsElectric Vehicles
TATA SAFARI

Tata Safari Electric SUV spotted with green number plate in Jodhpur, what's the deal?

As seen in a photograph shared by the Insta user, a blue-coloured Tata Safari is seen carrying a Green number plate which is reserved for only electric vehicles in India.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
  • Tata Safari is currently available with a diesel powerplant only
  • Snapped example could likely be an EV prototype
  • Possibilities of it being a model with a retro-fitted EV kit are legit as well

Trending Photos

Tata Safari Electric SUV spotted with green number plate in Jodhpur, what's the deal?

Tata Motors is the number one electric vehicle in India, with cars like Tata Nexon EV performing well for the Indian automaker. Tata has been on a launch spree to introduce newer electric cars in India and has also showcased a couple of concept vehicles this year to highlight what the future holds for Tata Motors in India in terms of electric mobility. However, to our surprise, out of nowhere, an electric Safari has been spotted by an Instagram user going by the name ‘thatguywithweirdusername'. As seen in a photograph shared by the Insta user, a Blue coloured Tata Safari is seen carrying a Green number plate which is reserved for only electric vehicles in India.

The picture has been taken in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and left us wondering what’s the matter exactly! Since Tata Safari is not available in electric variant, there are two possibilities – either it’s a test unit being tested for viability or it gets a retrofitted electric vehicle kit approved by the RTO, justifying the green number plate.

This particular model seems like a regular Tata Safari XZA+ model with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel under the hood. However, it now gets an RTO-approved electric powertrain replacing the engine. Although details of the same are feeble, companies like GoGoA1 are indeed retrofitting cars with the electric vehicle kit.

Also read - Delhi couple drives Hyundai Creta SUV on Anjuna beach in Goa, held by police

However, to convert a brand new Tata Safari with an electric kit seems like a bold one. Developing an EV conversion kit is an expensive process and can cost more than just a few lakh rupees, especially considering the size of the Safari, this EV kit must have some impressive specifications.

Tata Motors is currently the leader in the electric car market in India, and has showcased electric concepts like the Curvv EV, Avinya EV and also a one-off Tata Sierra EV showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Live TV

tata safariTata MotorsTata EVElectric carTata electric carSafari SUV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?
DNA Video
DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Why is it so difficult to change the system in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the pension of MPs and MLAs not stopped?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?