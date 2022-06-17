Tata Motors is the number one electric vehicle in India, with cars like Tata Nexon EV performing well for the Indian automaker. Tata has been on a launch spree to introduce newer electric cars in India and has also showcased a couple of concept vehicles this year to highlight what the future holds for Tata Motors in India in terms of electric mobility. However, to our surprise, out of nowhere, an electric Safari has been spotted by an Instagram user going by the name ‘thatguywithweirdusername'. As seen in a photograph shared by the Insta user, a Blue coloured Tata Safari is seen carrying a Green number plate which is reserved for only electric vehicles in India.

The picture has been taken in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and left us wondering what’s the matter exactly! Since Tata Safari is not available in electric variant, there are two possibilities – either it’s a test unit being tested for viability or it gets a retrofitted electric vehicle kit approved by the RTO, justifying the green number plate.

This particular model seems like a regular Tata Safari XZA+ model with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel under the hood. However, it now gets an RTO-approved electric powertrain replacing the engine. Although details of the same are feeble, companies like GoGoA1 are indeed retrofitting cars with the electric vehicle kit.

However, to convert a brand new Tata Safari with an electric kit seems like a bold one. Developing an EV conversion kit is an expensive process and can cost more than just a few lakh rupees, especially considering the size of the Safari, this EV kit must have some impressive specifications.

Tata Motors is currently the leader in the electric car market in India, and has showcased electric concepts like the Curvv EV, Avinya EV and also a one-off Tata Sierra EV showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

