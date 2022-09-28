Tata Tiago EV India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Range, Features, and more

Tata Tiago EV India Launch LIVE Updates: Tata Motors, the homegrown automaker will launch the India's most affordable electric car - the Tata Tiago EV today. The Tata Tiago EV will be based on the Tata Tiago hatchback, borrowing the same design and features, but electric powertrain. The Tata Tiago EV will also be the smallest electric car in the country and will join the Tata Tigor EV and Tata Nexon EV (Prime+Max) to make Tata the largest electric car maker in the country. You can watch the minute-to-minute updates from the Tata Tiago EV launch event here:

The Tata Tiago EV will look similar to its ICE equivalent in terms of design, but there will be some significant differences. The teaser first reveals that the Tiago EV will have projector headlights on either side of the closed front grille. The grille will be finished in a glossy black shade with a tri-arrow design in a Teal Blue tint. An "EV" emblem will also be seen around the left headlight. To keep costs down, the Tiago EV will get 14-inch steel wheels on the sides.

Tata Tiago EV - Cabin & Features

Teal blue accents will also be used within the cabin in place of the chrome-finished trim pieces. In order to give the EV appeal inside as well, a tri-arrow design for the upholstery might also be used in the Teal Blue colour. The dual-tone theme for the interior like the Tigor EV will remain as is.

The Tiago EV will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies. Along with multi-mode regenerative braking, a number of passive safety systems will come as standard across the range.

Tata Tiago EV - Performance

Most likely, the drivetrain for the Tiago EV will be the same as that of the Tigor EV. On the Tiago EV, a 55 kW motor and a 26 kWh battery pack are most likely to be employed. On a full charge, it might provide a range of roughly 300 kilometres. A drive mode selector knob will be used on the Tiago EV, stacked on the centre console.

Tata Tiago EV - Expected Price

Prices for the Tata Tiago EV are most likely to start at around Rs 9 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec trim should cost between Rs 12 to 13 lakh. It's interesting that it won't encounter any competition in the market at the time of its launch.