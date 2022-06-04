India is moving towards electric mobility, and the government is supplementing the growth of EVs in India. In a similar attempt, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari was recently seen analysing the Yulu Miracle, an electric two-wheeler. It is to be noted that Yulu is an application which allows users to rent small-sized electric two-wheelers for commuting in a particular area. It is also a popular mode of transportation in some regions of Delhi for people who want to explore the place.

As per a recent post on Yulu's official Twitter handle, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari can be seen checking out and later sitting on the electric two-wheeler. The post by Yulu mentioned that they were honoured to meet Nitin Gadkari. They further mentioned discussing the potential of electric scooters in to empower India's economy workers.

It was an honour to meet our electrifying leader Sh. @nitin_gadkari & showcase Yulu’s @makeinindia design, engineering & technological innovation. Also discussed the potential of electric scooters to empower India’s 1.5 Cr gig economy workers. @PMOIndia @beeindiadigital pic.twitter.com/fPeB2ORYRI — Yulu (@YuluBike) May 25, 2022

Yulu Miracle is an electric two-wheeler with a top speed of 25 kmph. The scooter has a lightweight design with a low centre of gravity, making it easy to ride and manoeuvre. Moreover, the centre stands on the electric scooter locks automatically to give the rider a hassle-free experience.

Also read: Kia EV6 vs BMW i4 spec comparison: The best mid-electric car to buy in India

The scooter that Nitin Gadkari is sitting on has a single seat with a sensor that detects whether someone is sitting on the two-wheeler and displays the battery status. The footboard houses the battery pack. The front end has been designed to easily accommodate the rider's legs. The front wheel is comprised of solid rubber and is therefore impervious to punctures.

This is not the first time Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has been spotted checking environment-friendly vehicles. Earlier, he was seen with Toyota Mirai for his new pilot project. The sedan from the Japanese automaker is powered by a Hydrogen based advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). The pilot project will be conducted by Toyota along with International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to study and evaluate the world's most advanced FCEV Toyota Mirai, which runs on hydrogen.

Toyota Mirai has a Guinness Book of World Record in its name to run 1359 km on a single tank, making it the greenest car in the world. Toyota Mirai has an EPA-certified mileage of 650 km on a single tank. Hydrogen takes less time to refill and has zero tailpipe emission, just like Electric Vehicles.