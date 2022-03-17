हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahindra

Upcoming Mahindra electric SUV interior teased, to be unveiled in July 2022

The teaser video shows a wide rectangular screen divided into two halves, one for a digital instrument cluster and the other for a touchscreen infotainment system akin to the Mahindra XUV700.

Image for representation

As the enthusiasm and demand for electric vehicles grows in India owing to rising fuel prices and environmental concerns, automakers are doing their best to lure people to buy electric vehicles by releasing new EVs. Mahindra's newest attempt has resulted in the unveiling of a new teaser video of an electric car that, on the inside, appears quite similar to the XUV700.

The teaser image depicts a large rectangular screen divided into two pieces, one of which will be a digital instrument cluster and the other a touchscreen infotainment system similar to the Mahindra XUV700. Additionally, the centre console has a rotary dial and two red cup holders, which suggests red ambient lighting.

The Indian automaker has released teasers before. In the previous teaser, the outside LED Daytime Running Lamp of the three future electric SUVs was shown, indicating that the Mahindra-born electric cars will make their way into subcompact SUVs, midsize SUVs, and premium SUVs.

Reals also: 2022 KTM 790 unveiled in the international market, gets a new colour

Mahindra Born Electric range will have distinctive design and styling, which includes C-shaped LED DRLs and aerodynamic body panelling to increase range and efficiency. Thanks to the Mahindra XUV700, features like ADAS, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking are also expected to be included in the upcoming Mahindra EVs.

Mahindra is going to unveil these SUVs in July 2022, as part of its Born Electric 

