Yamaha introduces the NEO and E01 electric scooters in India

Yamaha India recently showcased its NEO'S and E01 electric scooters at a dealers' meeting which indicates that the Japanese manufacturer might soon launch these two electric scooters in the Indian market. Two-wheelers, as opposed to four-wheelers, have made a comparatively swift transition to electric vehicles in the Indian automobile sector.

Yamaha's choice to join the two-wheeler electric vehicle market in India is reasonable as it will from its well-known brand image since the only other major two-wheeler manufacturers having an EV are Bajaj and TVS.

Yamaha NEO'S is a city commuter with a range of up to 68 kilometres, due to two interchangeable battery packs on the bike scooter (50.4 V, 19.2 Ah Li-ion batteries). Additionally, the scooter is equipped with a number of high-end technologies such as smart key integration and a completely digital LCD instrument console that is compatible with smartphones. Along with it, it has an LED headlamps, telescopic front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, and storage space beneath the seat of 27 litres.

Read also: Hyundai i20 gets 3-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

Maxi-style concept scooter Yamaha E01 has a stated range of over 100 kilometres. Everything from all-LED lights to a touchscreen display with smartphone connection and an in-built SIM card to regenerative brakes and driving modes (Eco, Normal and Power) are included in the package.

For a retail price of €3,099 (about INR 2.5 lakh), Yamaha NEO's was released in Europe last month, while E01 will be available during the next few years. These two electric scooters have yet to go on sale in India, and it’s unclear when it will happen. With India's automobile industry pushing towards electrification, we believe Yamaha will add electric vehicles to its inventory in the near future.

Other big two-wheeler manufacturers in India are also looking to get into the Indian EV market. A Honda Activa-based electric scooter is likely to follow suit. A battery-powered version of the Burgman Street is presently being developed by Suzuki and is scheduled to be available here by the end of the year.

SOURCE

Live TV

#mute