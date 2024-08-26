10 Remarkable Dialogues from Piku That Made Us Feel Everything

Piku, a 2015 film directed by Shoojit Sircar, is a stunning depiction of life's peculiarities, familial ties, and the challenges that define us on a daily basis. It's not only a narrative about a father-and-daughter relationship. There are many touching and realistic dialogues in the movie, which stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan. These ten exchanges from Piku got to us.

“Death aur shit mein koi control nahi hai”

Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) delivers a phrase that wryly illustrates how unpredictable life can be and serves as a reminder of how little control we really have over it.

“Emotionally complicated aur zyada ambitious hoti hain"

This shrewd assessment of women from Irrfan Khan's character Rana highlights the difficulties in striking a balance between ambition and emotions and is a critique of the social pressures women experience.

"Zindagi mein kabhi kabhi kuch cheezein adopt karni padti hain"

Rana's life lessons serve as a helpful reminder that, to move on, we occasionally need to accept and adjust to particular circumstances, even when they're not ideal.

"Yeh baap beti ka rishta aisa hi hota hai"

This conversation highlights the special and occasionally difficult nature of the relationship between fathers and daughters by speaking to the strong and frequently unsaid tie between them.

"Har ghar mein problems hoti hain, par baat yeh hai ki aap unhe handle kaise karte ho"

This phrase, which takes a realistic approach to life, captures the spirit of problem-solving and tenacity in the face of daily obstacles.

"Jab tak problem solve hoti hai, tab tak nayi aa jaati hai"

This sentence, which reflects the ongoing problems we all encounter, is a clever yet insightful commentary on how life is a never-ending cycle of fixing one problem just to face another.

"Aap toh har cheez pe ownership jataate ho"

This debate, which criticizes Bhaskor's tendency toward control, emphasizes how difficult it is to live with someone who is obsessed with having the last say—a characteristic that many of us have probably seen in someone we know.

"Har family normal hoti hai, par unke relationships complex hote hain"

a reminder that, despite the appearance of normalcy, every family has complicated internal dynamics that are shaped by their own circumstances.

"Road pe life hi life hai"

Rana's passion for the wide road is a metaphor for her independence and life's journey, where the road stands for limitless opportunities and the experiences that accompany them.

"Mujhe bas itna hi kehna tha ki tumhe kabhi galat nahi samjha"

A poignant statement that highlights the support and understanding found in relationships and serves as a helpful reminder of the value of empathy and open communication.