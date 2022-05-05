New Delhi: Reacting strongly to the rumours of his sister Athiya Shetty's impending wedding with cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan brushed it aside.

Ahan Shetty in an interview with Dainik Bhasker said, "We celebrate Eid at our nanu place every year. We fondly call him Abbu. That is where we dine. As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?"

"Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai. There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well, " he quipped.

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations are underway. However, looks like they were all rumours.

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Their social media interactions and PDA have often grabbed the headlines.

KL Rahul's full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul and hails from Mangalore, Karnataka.

Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later featured in 'Mubarakan', Nawabzaade and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

She will reportedly be next seen in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo.