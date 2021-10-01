हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Divya Agarwal

Bigg Boss OTT Divya Agarwal looks unrecognisable in her Cartel avatar, her 'make-over' pic will shock you!

The Bigg Boss OTT season 1 winner Divya Agarwal has once again surprised her fans with a viral picture from her maiden web series Cartel. She dropped a jaw-dropping picture on Instagram. 

Bigg Boss OTT Divya Agarwal looks unrecognisable in her Cartel avatar, her &#039;make-over&#039; pic will shock you!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss OTT season 1 winner Divya Agarwal has once again surprised her fans with a viral picture from her maiden web series Cartel. She dropped a jaw-dropping picture on Instagram. 

Divya Agarwal wrote in the caption: Serial killer vibessss!!!
This was my first day of CARTEL!
Nervous, excited but definitely confident!
@altbalaji @ektarkapoor @mxplayer
#cartel
Make over by @damakeuplab

She also shared a video of her prosthetic make-up drill for 'Cartel'. 

Divya Agarwal won Bigg Boss OTT season 1 after racing past Nishant Bhat, who was the first runner-up and actress Shamita Shetty respectively. 

She made her web-show debut with Cartel by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji. It features Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jitendra Joshi, Tanuj Virwani in lead roles. It streamed on August 20, 2021. 

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to begin on October 2, 2021, and will be hosted by Salman Khan. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Divya AgarwalBigg Boss OTTCartel avatardivya agarwal viral picdivya agarwal pics
Next
Story

Hot Scoop: Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on THIS date?

Must Watch

PT11M17S

The biggest crisis on the Congress government in Punjab!