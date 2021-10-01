Bigg Boss OTT Divya Agarwal looks unrecognisable in her Cartel avatar, her 'make-over' pic will shock you!

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss OTT season 1 winner Divya Agarwal has once again surprised her fans with a viral picture from her maiden web series Cartel. She dropped a jaw-dropping picture on Instagram.

Divya Agarwal wrote in the caption: Serial killer vibessss!!!

This was my first day of CARTEL!

Nervous, excited but definitely confident!

@altbalaji @ektarkapoor @mxplayer

#cartel

Make over by @damakeuplab

She also shared a video of her prosthetic make-up drill for 'Cartel'.

Divya Agarwal won Bigg Boss OTT season 1 after racing past Nishant Bhat, who was the first runner-up and actress Shamita Shetty respectively.

She made her web-show debut with Cartel by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji. It features Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jitendra Joshi, Tanuj Virwani in lead roles. It streamed on August 20, 2021.

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to begin on October 2, 2021, and will be hosted by Salman Khan.