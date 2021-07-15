Days after divorce, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's unseen dancing videos from Laal Singh Chaddha's Ladakh schedule go viral - Watch

New Delhi: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce announcement a few days back left their fans in a state of shock. However, the couple continues to co-parent their child Azaad Rao Khan and will be working together on professional sphere.

Now, days after their divorce news, videos of them dancing together, dressed in traditional Ladakhi outfits has hit the internet. It is reportedly from the Ladakh shooting schedule of their movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Several fan pages have shared it online. Take a look here:

The happy couple dance is making fans recall the fond memories of the duo together.

The power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement, ending 15 years of their marriage.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.

The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta. Together, the couple has two kids - a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira.

Laal Singh Chaddha features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump. Atul Kulkarni has written the script and it is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame has directed the venture.