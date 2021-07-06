When Karan Johar was not convinced about Ranveer Singh's looks, but felt like a ‘biggest fool’ later!

New Delhi: On the occasion of Ranveer Singh’s 36th birthday, let’s take you down memory lane and go back to the famous Karan Johar statement made in on Koffee With Karan episode. Ranveer was initially rejected by KJo for his looks!

Karan Johar, who is known for giving breaks and launching newbies in the film industry, be it Alia Bhatt or Ananya Panday or Sidharth Malhotra was once upset with filmmaker Aditya Chopra for launching Ranveer Singh in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' after he saw the actor on film's poster.

KJo was unhappy with Aditya Chopra’s decision of launching him in his next as he was not happy with Ranveer’s looks and was also in a dilemma that people would reject the film because of him.

Karan made the revelation when Ranveer made his debut on Koffee With Karan show years back. He shared, “‘He is in Band Baaja Baaraat?’ Adi said, ‘He is a really good actor, you have no idea how good he is.’ I said, ‘It doesn’t matter, but he looks like this.’”

After hearing all this, Ranveer felt humiliated and was about to leave but Aditya who had all faith in Ranveer asked Karan not to make any quick assumptions and should judge him only after watching the film.

Soon after the launch of the film, KJo was extremely embarrassed and totally regretted his words.

He said, “I saw the promo and I was like, ‘This boy actually has a sense of confidence and there is something about him. But it’s not reflective in that poster, change that poster.’ I was like, I have no hope. I went to see this film and I was like, ‘Oh my God, he (Ranveer) is a movie star. He is a bloody movie star,’” Karan Johar said.

He added that he felt like the ‘biggest fool’ for underestimating Ranveer and Anushka Sharma.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Kabir Khan’s 83, Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.