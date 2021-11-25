हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rowan Atkinson

Fact check: Rowan Atkinson aka Mr Bean is NOT dead, netizens bash fake rumours

Rowan Atkinson was rumoured to be dead after unverified Twitter accounts shared fake death reports of the 66-year-old star.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rowan Atkinson, who played one of the most memorable characters from our childhood - Mr Bean, was rumoured to be dead after unverified Twitter accounts began claiming that the 66-year-old actor died in a car accident. 

The buzz around his death began on Tuesday (November 23) and sent many fans into panic mode.

According to reports, the earliest record of the rumour was traced back to a Twitter account posing to be Fox News which tweeted, "Mr. Bean (Rowan Atkinson) died at 58 after car accident."

However, many users, after finding no proof to the claim, bashed the death rumours and clarified that Rowan Atkinson is very much alive and well. 

Take a look at their reactions:

Rowan Atkinson is a renowned actor, comedian and writer. He is most well-known for his universally loved role Mr Bean. It's a little known fact but the actor first rose to fame with the BBC show 'Not the Nine O'Clock News' in 1979. 

For his performance in the comedy show, he won the BAFTA award for Best Entertainment Performance. Later, in the 1990s, he essayed the quirky Mr Bean in the eponymous show.

Apart from TV, the actor has proved his cinematic prowess with the 1997 film 'Bean', the 2007 film 'Mr Bean's Holiday' and the Johnny English series.

