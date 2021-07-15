Former adult movie star Mia Khalifa shuts down accusations of colluding with US government to fuel Cuban protests!

New Delhi: As protests in Cuba intensify, the President of the country Miguel Diaz-Canel recently accused former adult movie star Mia Khalifa of colluding with the US government to encourage protests in the nation against the leader's communist regime.

On Monday (July 12), he had made this statement on national television. Mia retaliated to his accusations on Twitter the next day (July 13) and denied his allegations, claiming that she was not paid by any government. She lashed out at the President said she chooses to spread awareness about his 'inhumanity' towards his citizens on her own time and free of cost.

She tweeted, "Oy, singao… I’m not being paid by any government to spread awareness of your inhumanity towards your people. I do it for free and on my own time. #notsponsored".

Oy, singao… I’m not being paid by any government to spread awareness of your inhumanity towards your people. I do it for free and on my own time. @DiazCanelB #notsponsored — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) July 12, 2021

Anti-government protests in Havana, Cuba have been ongoing for the past few days and have emerged to be one of the biggest demonstrations in years. According to a Reuters report, the protests erupted due to the country's poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the deep economic crisis. Many are also demanding the abolishment of the communist regime.

In a statement from the White House, the President of the United States Joe Biden had lent out support for the Cuban protestors. He said, "The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."

This isn't the first time Mia has spoken about protests in other countries. Earlier in February, she had tweeted in support of the Farmers' protest in India and extended her support to them. Later, she was also trolled by certain netizens for her tweets.

Mia entered the professional pornographic industry in 2014 after which she was publicly disowned by her parents. She revealed in a 2016 interview that she had quit the adult industry after three months. Apart from the farmers’ protest, the media star has also extended support to Black Lives Matter movement, ill-treatment of women in the porn industry and so on.