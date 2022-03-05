Jacqueline Fernandez shows off her smouldering avatar in these monochrome pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is often credited for exploring the latest fashion trends. The actress recently dropped some gorgeous monochrome photoshoot clicks on Instagram.

The diva took to her social media sharing some pictures wearing a light brown coat on a white sleeveless T-shirt paired with light brown pants. She added a caption: The axe forgets but the tree remembers

Currently, the actress is on a high note for the release of Bachchhan Paandey. Her chemistry with Akshay Kumar is something the audience is eagerly waiting for.

On the film front she will soon be seen in Bachchhan Paandey, Ram Setu, Kick 2, Cirkus, and Attack along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.