New Delhi: The song 'Kaavaalaa' from the movie 'Jailer', starring south superstar Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia, has been ruling the chart. The song has been trending and captivating the hearts of fans around the world. The film and the song continue has gained immense popularity, thanks to its dynamic dance steps.

On Thursday, Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India collaborated with a YouTuber Mayo San for a dance performance on 'Kaavaalaa', demonstrating his 'love for Rajinikanth'. Demonstrating his love for Rajinikanth, he recreated the signature steps. Set to the rhythm of the same song, the Japanese Ambassador nails his performance like a pro. "Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san. My Love for Rajinikanth continues," he wrote along with the video. The video, spanning 17 seconds, opened with YouTuber Mayo San imitating the steps by Tamannaah Bhatia. The camera then spans towards the Ambassador who joins in Mayo and performs the signature step.

The comments section was filled with appreciation and compliments for the Japan Ambassador.

A user wrote, "Hiroshi-san, What a beautiful performance by Mayo-san and her team."

Another user commented, "Wow! That's Simply Amazing Your Excellency!! Keep Up the Tempo."

The Japanese Ambassador is a huge fan of South superstar Rajinikanth. Previously, he exhibited a clear fascination for the superstar as he took to his Twitter account to share the flipping glasses challenge.

Speaking of 'Jailer', the film starring Rajinikanth has crossed Rs 200 crore in India and is now eyeing Rs 400 crore worldwide. 'Jailer' is expected to continue its dream run, thanks to the film's positive reviews. The is an action entertainer that hit theatres on August 10. The film had explosive cameos from Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff.

While Rajinikanth plays the lead, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and several others in key roles. The film also has a special appearance by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar.