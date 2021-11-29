Kiara Advani is in awe as Tanzanian siblings lip-synch to 'Raataan Lambiyan' - Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a video of Tanzanian siblings lip-syncing to the popular romantic number `Raataan Lambiyan` from the film `Shershaah`, which released in August this year.

Kiara re-shared the video on her Instagram, which was posted by Filmfare on Instagram. The original reel is made by a user named Kili Paul, a user based out of Tanzania.

The user and his sister are seen lip-syncing the lyrics in the clip, which was captioned: "not done with this sound yet @jubin_nautiyal#kilipaul #sister #family #tanzania #music #india #bollywood."

The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. It is picturised on Kiara and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

`Shershaah` tells the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom in the 1999 Kargil War.

Kiara will next be seen in `Jug Jugg Jeeyo`, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

