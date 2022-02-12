Allu Arjun's Srivalli dance from Pushpa: The Rise by THIS Korean woman goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: South superstar Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise has seen massive success. The swag, style and dialogues of this Telugu entertainer have become a rage globally with many Bollywood stars, international cricketers and now South Korean influencers too are enacting it, adding their own twist to the recreations.

A viral video of a South Korean woman, who is a social media influencer with 30.4K followers on Instagram has been viewed many times. The personal blog named Korean G1 is learning Hindi and Urdu (as her own bio).

Wearing a red chequered shirt and brown pants, the Korean vlogger easily recreates Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step.

‘Pushpa: The Rise's dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for South superstar Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released on December 17 last year. Despite the COVID pandemic, the film garnered more than a staggering Rs 300 crore at the box office. Pushpa’s Hindi dubbed version was also able to cross the mark of Rs 100 crore.

The superstar will next be seen in the second part of Pushpa titled- ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The sequel will also be directed by Sukumar.

After extending its theatrical run and getting an amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.