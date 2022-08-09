New Delhi: Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music delivered yet another blockbuster number with 'Mashooka’ starting Rakul Preet Singh. The song has got entire B-Town grooving to its beats. The sexy track has garnered ample attention on social media and its hook step became a favourite among Instagram reel lovers. From Kriti Sanon to Alaya F, here’s a look at all the celebrities who caught the fever of the new song.

Recently Kriti Sanon took her Instagram to share a video of her vibing in her vanity van as the song ‘Mashooka’ plays in the background of it. She posted it on his story saying, “Vibing” tagging @rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani

Also, we noticed Alaya F sharing a super fun video capturing her friend enjoying the tunes of Mashooka.

Jjust Music’s first Pan India single Mashooka is being loved around the quarters and we are loving how the Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana Arjun Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza, Ritesh Deshmukh, Alaya F and many others have grooved too the song.

Jackky Bhagnani is one of the youngest and dynamic producers in the country, is known for bankrolling massy entertainers like 'Jawaani Jaaneman', 'Ganapath'' starring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. He is also working on an film honouring on the Indian Air Force.