Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya's bold look in polka-dot dress is too hot to handle - See pics

New Delhi: Television's famous face Shraddha Arya, who is known for playing Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap 'Kundali Bhagya' by Balaji Telefilms stunned her fans recently. The pretty face ditched her desi avatar to go all glam!

The Kundali Bhagya actress shared pictures in a polka-dotted little black dress. Shraddha Arya's bold look left many gasping for breath. Many of her TV celeb friends such as Anita Hassanandani, Sara Khan, Abhishek Kapur and others dropped comments too. Take a look at her glamourous pictures:

In 2004, she took part in the talent reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj as a contestant.

Shraddha was first seen in the TV show 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'. She also featured in films such as 'Paathshaala' and 'Nishabd'.

In 2019, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 as a contestant along with Alam Makkar.

She has worked in several regional movies such as Kalvanin Kadhali, Godava, Kothi Muka, Romeo, Vandae Maatharam, Double Decker, Maduve Mane, Banjara to name a few.