New Delhi: The mecca of fashion - Met Gala 2022 is here and so are the bizarre looks of global celebrities. Natasha Poonawalla, the socialite and philanthropist stunned everyone with her pick this year.

Natasha Poonawalla nailed her Met Gala 2022 look with a Sabyasachi Mukherjee gold tulle saree coupled with metal bustier on top. Sabya took to Instagram and shared her photos: "For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala.” - Sabyasachi Mukherjee

For the 2022 Met Gala, themed ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, Natasha Poonawalla’s vision was to interpret the dress code ‘gilded glamour’ with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity. She wears a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail.

Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha’s vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet. The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi’s Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project—crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones."

Natasha's bustier was by Schiaparelli Couture and she was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. This year, the Met Gala theme was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’.