हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Met Gala 2022

Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla wears Sabyasachi gold tulle saree with metal bustier - VIRAL PICS!

Natasha Poonawalla nailed her Met Gala 2022 look with a Sabyasachi Mukherjee gold tulle saree coupled with metal bustier on top. 

Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla wears Sabyasachi gold tulle saree with metal bustier - VIRAL PICS!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The mecca of fashion - Met Gala 2022 is here and so are the bizarre looks of global celebrities. Natasha Poonawalla, the socialite and philanthropist stunned everyone with her pick this year. 

Natasha Poonawalla nailed her Met Gala 2022 look with a Sabyasachi Mukherjee gold tulle saree coupled with metal bustier on top. Sabya took to Instagram and shared her photos: "For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala.” - Sabyasachi Mukherjee

For the 2022 Met Gala, themed ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, Natasha Poonawalla’s vision was to interpret the dress code ‘gilded glamour’ with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity. She wears a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail.

Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha’s vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet. The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi’s Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project—crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones."

Natasha's bustier was by Schiaparelli Couture and she was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. This year, the Met Gala theme was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Met Gala 2022Natasha PoonawallaSabyasachi Mukherjeemet gala 2022 look
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on his married life with wifey Katrina Kaif, calls her 'extremely wise'!

Must Watch

PT2M11S

Controversy over flag hoisting in Jodhpur