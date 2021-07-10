Mira Rajput got 'conned' by online shopping fraud, puts up pics of 'wrong order'

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently shared her ordeal with online shopping. She even put up pictures of what she ordered and how fell prey to online fraud. The stunner star wife is a social media regular and often shares her posts with fans.

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram story and shared her ordeal with the recent online shopping gone all wrong. Take a look:

Later, she even asked her fans what was the last thing they ordered online and got something else in return. Check out some fun answers she got. Mira put them up on her IG story:

Much like hubby Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a fitness freak and is often spotted outside the gym.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.