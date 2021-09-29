हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma looks super HOT in a little black dress, teases a glimpse of her stunning new house - In Pics

Nia Sharma won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. 

Nia Sharma looks super HOT in a little black dress, teases a glimpse of her stunning new house - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A few days back, Naagin actress Nia Sharma organised a traditional Griha Pravesh puja of her new stunning abode and shared pictures online. Her new house has breezy whites as a solid theme with beautiful French windows adding to the perfect suave interiors. 

Nia Sharma recently teased a glimpse into her place, as she can be seen sitting pretty in a corner of her house in a ravishing little black dress. Take a look at few pictures of her stunning new property: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Her house has huge mirrors, perfect lightings and modern chic furnishings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma was recently seen as a guest in Bigg Boss OTT house. Her presence was loved by inmates and fans alike. The Naagin of small-screens has featured in a new music video titled 'Do Ghoont' which is a remix version of the classic 1973 song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi starring the iconic Mumtaz. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

