Nia Sharma looks super HOT in a little black dress, teases a glimpse of her stunning new house - In Pics

New Delhi: A few days back, Naagin actress Nia Sharma organised a traditional Griha Pravesh puja of her new stunning abode and shared pictures online. Her new house has breezy whites as a solid theme with beautiful French windows adding to the perfect suave interiors.

Nia Sharma recently teased a glimpse into her place, as she can be seen sitting pretty in a corner of her house in a ravishing little black dress. Take a look at few pictures of her stunning new property:

Her house has huge mirrors, perfect lightings and modern chic furnishings.

Nia Sharma was recently seen as a guest in Bigg Boss OTT house. Her presence was loved by inmates and fans alike. The Naagin of small-screens has featured in a new music video titled 'Do Ghoont' which is a remix version of the classic 1973 song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi starring the iconic Mumtaz.

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.