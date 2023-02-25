Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir Dances To RRR's Naatu Naatu At Wedding, Watch Video

NEW DELHI: 'Naatu Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' not just gained worldwide recognition but also saw hundreds of people dancing and making reels to the Ram Charan and Jr NTR's track. The chartbuster from RRR continues to make wave internationally with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir being the the latest to perform the famous hookstep of the song.

Videos of Hania Aamir dancing to Naatu Naatu at a wedding function have surfaced online. The actor looked gorgeous in a golden sharara and is seen nailing the viral hook step of Naatu Naatu. The clip was shared by The Wedding Bridge on Instagram. The actor, who looked stunning in the traditional wear, is seen dancing her heart out to the famous beat at a wedding ceremony and internet just can't seem to get over her amazing dance skill and jovial personality.

OMG I LOVE HER ENERGY_NOW THATS THE HANIA AAMIR WE ALL LOVE. pic.twitter.com/ljOuhUYNdW — jess. (@jeseriine) February 24, 2023

Hania began her acting career with Pakistani comedy film Janaan in 2016. She rose to notability with the role of beauty-obsessed unfaithful wife in 'Titli' in 2017 and girl next door in 'Visaal' in 2018.

'Naatu Naatu' is a chartbuster song from the 2022 film 'RRR'. It was composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, while the lyrics were written by Chandrabose. 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023. It scripted history after it won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category.

Speaking of 'RRR', it is a period drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. The fictional saga, set in pre-independence India, explores their friendship and highlights their fight against oppression. The film marks Alia Bhatt's Tollywood debut.