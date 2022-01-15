Pakistani girl who went viral after roti making video is now cooking vegetable curry - Watch

New Delhi: Remember the beautiful Pakistani girl who became an overnight internet sensation after her roti-making videos went viral? Well, a few of her new videos have surfaced and looks like this time she is making vegetable curry.

Netizens can't help but praise her simplistic beauty sans any cosmetic touch-up. The videos are on various social media pages but none can be verified as her official account. Watch Pakistani girl's viral video:

The gorgeous beauty is reportedly named Aamina Reyaz and hails from Karachi in the Sindh province of Pakistan. She is a nomad and lives with her family at the outskirts of the city.

Someone else from her village, makes her videos and uploads on social media, making her an overnight internet sensation.

Wearing a humble salwar-kameez and dupatta on her head, sometimes a little bindi, Aamina Reyaz is really beautiful in her own way and that surely shows by her growing popularity online.