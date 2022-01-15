हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistani girl

Pakistani girl who went viral after roti making video is now cooking vegetable curry - Watch

Pakistani beauty is reportedly named Aamina Reyaz and hails from Karachi in the Sindh province.

Pakistani girl who went viral after roti making video is now cooking vegetable curry - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Remember the beautiful Pakistani girl who became an overnight internet sensation after her roti-making videos went viral? Well, a few of her new videos have surfaced and looks like this time she is making vegetable curry. 

Netizens can't help but praise her simplistic beauty sans any cosmetic touch-up. The videos are on various social media pages but none can be verified as her official account. Watch Pakistani girl's viral video: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @ekiya5

The gorgeous beauty is reportedly named Aamina Reyaz and hails from Karachi in the Sindh province of Pakistan. She is a nomad and lives with her family at the outskirts of the city. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ekiya5 (@aamina_reyaz)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @aamu_5

Someone else from her village, makes her videos and uploads on social media, making her an overnight internet sensation. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ekiya5 (@aamina_reyaz)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ekiya5 (@aamina_reyaz)

Wearing a humble salwar-kameez and dupatta on her head, sometimes a little bindi, Aamina Reyaz is really beautiful in her own way and that surely shows by her growing popularity online. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pakistani girlPakistani roti making girlPakistani girl videoViral VideosPakistani viral videosaamina reyaz
Next
Story

Sunil Grover imitates Amitabh Bachchan, asks Salman Khan to get married in viral video!

Must Watch

PT6M55S

BSP First List: Mayawati released the first list