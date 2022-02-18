हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fans were impressed by Hrithik Roshan's initiative to step up and donate to a blood bank, especially for a rare blood group.

PIC: Hrithik Roshan donates blood after being told hospitals fall short of his blood type
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan often shares updates on his life on his social media. Recently, the 'War' actor revealed that he donated blood at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai as his blood group B-negative is very rare and medical centres often face a lack of it.

As a service to patients, Hrithik decided to donate blood and be an 'insignificant part' of very 'significant blood banks'.

On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself at the hospital, donating blood along with a doctor. 

He wrote in the caption, "I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute. Thank you Dr. Rajesh Sawant , Dr. Raees Ahmed and Dr Pradnya for the impeccable care and professionalism. P.S : Do you know that donating blood is in fact good for the donors health?"

Check out his post:

 

Recently, the superstar was hitting headlines for his newfound friendship with singer-actress Saba Azad. Hrithik was recently papped twice while walking hand-in-hand with Saba after exiting a restaurant. It is being speculated that the actor is all set to move ahead in life after his separation from Sussanne Khan.

On the work front, Hrithik has three films in the making. He is shooting for 'Fighter' also featuring Deepika Padukone. The actor also features in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' and shared his first look from the film on his birthday - January 10. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan.

Hrithik has also confirmed that he will be returning with 'Krrish 4'.

