हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

PICS: Ranbir Kapoor dons formals, Alia Bhatt stuns in shimmery dress at post wedding bash

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in a private wedding ceremony at RK's home Vastu in Mumbai.

PICS: Ranbir Kapoor dons formals, Alia Bhatt stuns in shimmery dress at post wedding bash
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Newlywed couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had hosted their post wedding bash on Saturday (April 16) at RK's home Vastu which was attended by several celebrities such as Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, etc.

It was certainly a star-studded affair and marked the end of Ranbir and Alia's flamboyant wedding festivities. Many celebs such as Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor had shared pictures from the party on their Instagram.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared pictures of celebs arriving at the bash including Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia's friends, Anushka Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji among others.

Take a look at the pictures:

ranbir

 

 

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made our hearts melt as the two lovebirds exchanged vows and became husband and wife on April 14. After their intimate wedding ceremony, the two had organised a reception on Saturday (April 16) that had a longer guest list.

A day earlier to the wedding, the mehendi ceremony was held at the same place where Alia’s ‘Mr. Kapoor’ gave her a ‘surprise’.

Alia wore a red hued lehenga set for her mehendi by Manish Malhotra. She got Ranbir’s lucky number ‘eight’ written on her mehendi. Ranbir also got a mehendi with Alia’s name written on it. For their wedding, the duo went with ivory-coloured, royal outfits.

The two fell in love with each other five years ago, when they started filming for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahamastra’. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattRanbir Kapoor wedding receptionKarisma KapoorRiddhima KapoorRanbir Kapoor weddingAlia Bhatt wedding
Next
Story

Alia-Ranbir wedding: Check out the Kapoors and Bhatt's royal family portrait!

Must Watch

PT18M38S

Jahangirpuri Violence Updates: Police interrogation of accused Ansar continues