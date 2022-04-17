New Delhi: Newlywed couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had hosted their post wedding bash on Saturday (April 16) at RK's home Vastu which was attended by several celebrities such as Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, etc.

It was certainly a star-studded affair and marked the end of Ranbir and Alia's flamboyant wedding festivities. Many celebs such as Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor had shared pictures from the party on their Instagram.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared pictures of celebs arriving at the bash including Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia's friends, Anushka Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji among others.

Take a look at the pictures:

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made our hearts melt as the two lovebirds exchanged vows and became husband and wife on April 14. After their intimate wedding ceremony, the two had organised a reception on Saturday (April 16) that had a longer guest list.

A day earlier to the wedding, the mehendi ceremony was held at the same place where Alia’s ‘Mr. Kapoor’ gave her a ‘surprise’.

Alia wore a red hued lehenga set for her mehendi by Manish Malhotra. She got Ranbir’s lucky number ‘eight’ written on her mehendi. Ranbir also got a mehendi with Alia’s name written on it. For their wedding, the duo went with ivory-coloured, royal outfits.

The two fell in love with each other five years ago, when they started filming for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahamastra’. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.