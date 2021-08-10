Scroll through Sana Khan's picturesque Maldives vacay diary with hubby!

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has headed to the Maldives with her husband Mufti Anas Sayied. The stunning Sana can be seen loving her vacay to the picturesque beach land and has shared pictures with fun captions.

Sana Khan captioned her post reading: Relaxing by the beach. And ofcourse miya exhausted by the beach (clicking my pics) @anas_saiyad20 Thank u @finolhu_maldives @aabee_holidays

The gorgeous face got married to Mufti Anas Sayied in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. She often shares updates about her on Instagram.

Sana Khan and Anas Sayied, who hails from Gujarat, married on November 20, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Hours after her wedding, the actress introduced her husband on Instagram and also changed her name Sayiad Sana Khan.

Earlier in 2020, she shocked her followers, announcing her exit from the showbiz world.

Sana Khan made her debut in Bollywood with 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005. She later went on to star in movies like 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

She was one of the most-talked-about contestants in 'Bigg Boss 6'.