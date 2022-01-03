Shah Rukh Khan fan from Egypt makes BIG gesture for Indian woman, says 'you are from SRK's country'

New Delhi: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan resides in every Indian's heart - this is a fact. However, the Badshah of Bollywood also has a loyal fan following across the world with many die-hard SRK fans that would do anything to meet him.

An Indian professor encountered an interesting fan moment when she was making a payment to a travel agent in Egypt.

Ashwini Deshpande, a professor, wrote on Twitter that she was facing problems while paying a travel agent from Egypt. However, instead of making her wait or cancelling her booking, he made an advance booking for her. He trusted her enough to do this as he said, she was from Shah Rukh Khan's country and he was a big fan.

She recalled the ordeal on Twitter and wrote, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!."

Take a look at her tweet:

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan has been busy shooting 'Pathan' co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

He was last seen on screen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

The actor had a tough year in 2021 as his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs-on-cruise case in October by the NCB. The star kid was released on bail on October 28 as per Bombay HC's orders.