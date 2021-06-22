Suhana Khan hits the gym in style, flaunts her svelte figure in a mirror selfie!

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana, is a popular star kid on social media. She has several fan pages dedicated to her already. Recently, the young and happening star kid dropped a mirror selfie on Instagram.

After celebrating international yoga day, Suhana Khan's gym look is here. She shared a picture from the gym, all set for her workout, looking absolutely stunning:

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut. However, no announcement has been made so far.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.