हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan hits the gym in style, flaunts her svelte figure in a mirror selfie!

After celebrating international yoga day, Suhana Khan's gym look is here. She shared a picture from the gym, all set for her workout, looking absolutely stunning: 

Suhana Khan hits the gym in style, flaunts her svelte figure in a mirror selfie!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana, is a popular star kid on social media. She has several fan pages dedicated to her already. Recently, the young and happening star kid dropped a mirror selfie on Instagram.

After celebrating international yoga day, Suhana Khan's gym look is here. She shared a picture from the gym, all set for her workout, looking absolutely stunning: 

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut. However, no announcement has been made so far.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Suhana Khansuhana khan picssuhana khan photossrk's daughterShah Rukh Khan
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Suhana's Father's Day post is SAVAGE! Deets inside

Must Watch

PT17M5S

Community Bunker: Watch exclusive report from the last village on border