Suhana Khan teases her party look with a million-dollar smile, poses in black backless dress - See pic

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is an avid social media user. The stunner took to her Instagram handle and teased her party look.

Donning a black backless dress, Suhana Khan flashed her million-dollar smile. She captioned her post as: red moon low in the sky

Her friends dropped their comments on the post as well.

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut. However, no announcement has been made so far.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.