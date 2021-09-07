हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The Professor

The Professor planning next heist from Pakistan? Viral pic leaves Money Heist fans in split

Fans in Pakistan seem to have spotted a doppelganger of 'Money Heist' main character 'The Professor'. The man bears striking resemblance to Alvaro Morte, who played the role in the popular Spanish web-series. Netizens are claiming that the picture was taken in Paistan. 

The Professor planning next heist from Pakistan? Viral pic leaves Money Heist fans in split
Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Money Heist fever is high again. At a time when the fans of the popular Spanish thriller are hooked to the fifth season, which has been dropped only recently, cine buffs in Pakistan seem to have spotted a doppelganger of the show’s criminal mastermind: 'The Professor'. The resemblance is striking - the signature beard, glasses to serious facial expressions. 

The picture has left fans of 'Monet Heist' laughing in amusement.

Bearing striking resemblance to one of the main characters on the show, the professor, portrayed by Alvaro Morte, the Pakistani man was seen doing some calculations of the items at a local store in the photo, that has gone viral on the internet. "We all know where planning took place," tweeted a user while sharing the picture of the doppelganger that is now being widely circulated on social media. Meanwhile, another user posted the picture along with a caption that read, "Professor is now entering Kirana shop (grocery store) business in Pakistan."

While it remains unclear when and where the picture was clicked, many commented on the viral post that the character's look-alike was spotted in Pakistan.

The popular Spanish thriller series has dropped its 5th season and fans are going gaga over it again. It has been seen in the past that whenever Money Heist becomes the talk of the town, social media gets flooded with memes, tweets, jokes and whatnot. 

Money Heist, the popular web series, is currently thrilling its fans with its fifth season. This is to be the final season of the series. The last half of the fifth season will be released on December 3.

Tags:
The Professormoney heistThe Professor doppelgangerAlvaro Morte doppelgangerThe Professor showMoney Heist show
