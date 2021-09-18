हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Trending: Rakhi Sawant hits back at AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, says 'Mr tumhara chadha utaar dungi'!

Raghav Chadha's jibe at Sidhu didn't go down too well with netizens and he received flak for being a 'misogynist' and dragging Rakhi Sawant's name in it.

Trending: Rakhi Sawant hits back at AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, says &#039;Mr tumhara chadha utaar dungi&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha sparked a row after calling Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics. His comment came after Sidhu criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his video message. 

However, Chadha's jibe at Sidhu didn't go down too well with netizens and he received flak for being a 'misogynist'. Now, Rakhi Sawant's reaction to AAP MLA's comment has gone viral. In a video that is being massively shared online by users, Bigg Boss 14 contestant lashed out at the leader and said: “Raghav Chadha, stay away from me and my name. Jo Mr Chadha ho na, mera naam loge toh tumhara chadha utaar dungi."

For the uninitiated, Raghav Chadha had tweeted: The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence

Netizens and celebs such as F.I.R actress and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik bashed Chadh for dragging a woman in this political matter. After Chadha's tweet, Rakhi Swant started trending on the microblogging site Twitter and fans came out in her support.

Rakhi also shared a comment shared by her alleged husband slamming AAP MLA. She wrote: My husband responded to raghav Chadha. Mujhe abhi tak akele jaan kar log satate the. Aaj ye kahate huye mere aakho me aasu hai ke aaj mera bhi koi hai , jo mere maan samman ke raksha ke leye khada hai. Thanks my dear husband!!

 

