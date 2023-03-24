Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Actress Monica Chaudhary Reveals How She Lost 20 kilos in 6 months

New Delhi: Having previously featured in shows like 'Salt City', and 'Apharan', actress Monica Chaudhary is currently enjoying rave reviews and accolades for her Bollywood debut role Kinchi in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Dimple Kapadia. The actress shares her fitness regime and how challenging it was for her to lose 20 Kilos in 3 to 6 months for this film which she had previously gained for a character in her last show 'Salt City'.

Talking about the challenge of losing weight for getting into the role she says, "I had to lose all that weight I gained for my role in Salt City. As for my last show, I had gained 20 kilos for the character and by the time I got this role it was a tough challenge to lose all those weight. In fact, even they told me as well that they shortlisted me because I'm a good actor but to fit into the role I have to lose weight. I took it as a challenge and told them that if you trust me enough, I won't let you down! Finally, I lost 20 Kilos in 3 to 6 months."

Spilling beans on her fitness regime she shares, "I had to work really hard. I did immense weight training and all credit goes to my trainer Mayur Rane who had to at times pull me out of my bed. We did a lot of weight training during the day and in the evenings I used to do steady-state cardio and yoga. I follow a high protein diet and extremely low carbs and also intermittent fasting."

She continues, "When there is a hectic shoot schedule and you still have to work out, it gets a little tricky because we shoot for very long hours. So you're left with very less hours to sleep, eat and train. But at that point in my life while I was shooting for this film. I knew I have to be disciplined and dedicated which helped me stay motivated. I used to make sure however hectic my schedule is, I still used to work out 5 times a week."