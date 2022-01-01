VIRAL: Singer Katy Perry wears bizarre BEER BRA on-stage, pours drink from it, see pics

New Delhi: American singer Katy Perry made headlines after her outfit at a recent performance in Las Vegas went viral on social media. The US singer had worn a beer bra for the performance which caught the eye of many netizens.

Moreover, she took netizens by surprise when she poured a cup of beer from her dress. Many were impressed, others labelled it as over-the-top and unnecessary.

The way @katyperry popped a can that was on her top and poured beer into a glass and drank it and said “that’s some good head” LMAOOOO #PLAY pic.twitter.com/OYbFTRFARC — BLAKE (@katyTtime) December 30, 2021

words can't express how much i hate these photos of katy perry lactating beer into a cup pic.twitter.com/Dg5dEdXY7O — internet baby (@kirkpate) December 30, 2021

Katy was performing for the opening night of 'Play' at Resorts World Las Vegas.

While she looked ultra-hot in the dress, many netizens couldn't digest the fact that she poured a drink from her bra. According to a Fox News report, she was sitting on the stage and leaned over a beer mug to fill it with her outfit.

Take a look at pictures from the event:

Can understand wannabes doing this shit...but @katyperry ?? Why does one need to emerge from a toilet seat...and pour beer from can bras ..simply disgusting!! #KatyPerry #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/FjkJvQsKMx — Suketa Shetty (@BeingSuketa) December 31, 2021

Katy Perry's music widely ruled the 2010s and influenced much of the popular music at the time.

She is known for her hit songs such as "California Gurls", "Teenage Dream", "Firework", "E.T.", and "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)".

Apart from music, she also has an autobiographical documentary titled Katy Perry: Part of Me which released in 2012. She has voiced the character Smurfette in the 2011 comedy film The Smurfs and its sequel Smurfs 2.

On the personal front, Katy Perry had first married British comedian Russell Brand in Jaipur in 2010. However, the duo got divorced in 2012.

The singer is now married to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom.