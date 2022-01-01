हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katy Perry

VIRAL: Singer Katy Perry wears bizarre BEER BRA on-stage, pours drink from it, see pics

Singer Katy Perry is known for her out-of-the-box, quirky outfits since the beginning of her career.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: American singer Katy Perry made headlines after her outfit at a recent performance in Las Vegas went viral on social media. The US singer had worn a beer bra for the performance which caught the eye of many netizens.

Moreover, she took netizens by surprise when she poured a cup of beer from her dress. Many were impressed, others labelled it as over-the-top and unnecessary. 

 

Katy was performing for the opening night of 'Play' at Resorts World Las Vegas. 

While she looked ultra-hot in the dress, many netizens couldn't digest the fact that she poured a drink from her bra. According to a Fox News report, she was sitting on the stage and leaned over a beer mug to fill it with her outfit.

Take a look at pictures from the event:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

 

Katy Perry's music widely ruled the 2010s and influenced much of the popular music at the time. 

She is known for her hit songs such as "California Gurls", "Teenage Dream", "Firework", "E.T.", and "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)".

Apart from music, she also has an autobiographical documentary titled Katy Perry: Part of Me which released in 2012. She has voiced the character Smurfette in the 2011 comedy film The Smurfs and its sequel Smurfs 2. 

On the personal front, Katy Perry had first married British comedian Russell Brand in Jaipur in 2010. However, the duo got divorced in 2012.

The singer is now married to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom.

