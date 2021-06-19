हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
viral wedding video

Viral video: This Kashmiri dulha-dulhan play 'flip the bottle' during 'rest time' amid shaadi rituals - Watch

While surfing the pool of videos on the internet, we found a hilarious wedding video where Kashmiri Dulha and Dulhan can playing 'flip the bottle' amid shaadi rituals. 

Viral video: This Kashmiri dulha-dulhan play &#039;flip the bottle&#039; during &#039;rest time&#039; amid shaadi rituals - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Wedding videos on social media are the flavour of the season, it seems. Why? Well, amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, maybe netizens are watching throwback or old videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online. 

While surfing the pool of videos on the internet, we found a hilarious wedding video where Kashmiri Dulha and Dulhan can playing 'flip the bottle' amid shaadi rituals. Dressed in traditional wedding wear, the bride can be seen wearing a pop red embellished lehenga-choli with typical Kashmiri Pandit headgear (taraga) dazzling on her forehead. 

The video was shared on Instagram by Atul Saini, who is an artist as per his IG bio.

The groom looks dapper in cream-golden sherwani and safa with a golden-patti tied around his head (as part of the wedding rituals).

The bride and groom reportedly started playing flip the bottle game amid their 'rest time' given by pandit ji. 

The lovely video has 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' song edit running in the backdrop. 

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.

Quite cool, right?

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
viral wedding videowedding videodulhan videoflip the bottle gameTrendingViral video
Next
Story

Neena Gupta recalls how Subhash Ghai asked her to wear a 'heavily padded bra' for Choli Ke Peeche song, says he shouted 'Kuch Bharo'!

Must Watch

PT17M46S

Milkha Singh is no more, condition deteriorated after getting infected with Corona