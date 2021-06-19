Viral video: This Kashmiri dulha-dulhan play 'flip the bottle' during 'rest time' amid shaadi rituals - Watch

New Delhi: Wedding videos on social media are the flavour of the season, it seems. Why? Well, amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, maybe netizens are watching throwback or old videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

While surfing the pool of videos on the internet, we found a hilarious wedding video where Kashmiri Dulha and Dulhan can playing 'flip the bottle' amid shaadi rituals. Dressed in traditional wedding wear, the bride can be seen wearing a pop red embellished lehenga-choli with typical Kashmiri Pandit headgear (taraga) dazzling on her forehead.

The video was shared on Instagram by Atul Saini, who is an artist as per his IG bio.

The groom looks dapper in cream-golden sherwani and safa with a golden-patti tied around his head (as part of the wedding rituals).

The bride and groom reportedly started playing flip the bottle game amid their 'rest time' given by pandit ji.

The lovely video has 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' song edit running in the backdrop.

Well, social media can surely come to the rescue of its users with some amazing content. There is a pool of viral videos on the internet, keeping netizens in a happy space.

Quite cool, right?