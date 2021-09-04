WWE wrestler John Cena pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla with a black and white photo, his post goes viral!

New Delhi: WWE wrestler turned Hollywood actor John Cena took to his Instagram handle and paid a tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The black and white photo post of the popular TV and film actor broke the internet with fans extended their condolences online.

Sidharth Shukla, 40, died on September 2, 2021.

The image posted by John Cena garnered 591, 666 likes within three hours and has hit the viral button on social media.

Cena's post was liked by Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

Amid heavy rainfall, his grieving family members, celeb friends and an ocean of fan following bid Sidharth Shukla a tearful goodbye.

The late actor's last rites were performed at Oshiwara crematorium in the afternoon on September 3, 2021. Although initial reports suggest he died of a heart attack, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

A host of celebrities mourned his shocking demise and an ocean of TV stars rushed to the crematorium to pay their last respects.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that John Cena has shared a picture of an Indian actor. Earlier, he paid tributes to late stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

John Cena is known to post photographs as posts on his Instagram without any explainer in the caption.