Marriage in India is not just a customary contract, but it has its own cultural, emotional and societal influence. Recently, season 2 of Sima Taparia's Indian Matchmaking dropped on Netflix which gives a closer insight to the matchmaking industry and how it works in India. While the show captures how matchmaking takes place and what's the approach of a matchmaker, in this article we'll explore why Matchmaking is an important aspect when it comes to marriage.

And to answer the following question today we had a brief conversation with one of India's most leading astrologer Astro Arun Pandit. According to him, Kundli Matchmaking has been given a prime importance in the Hindu religion and according to astrology for the well being of both the bride and groom matchmaking should be done before the marriage. Arun Pandit says that According to astrology at least 18 out of the 36 gunas should be able to match between the bride and groom in order to lead a happy and prosperous married life.

Astrologer Arun Pandit says- "Matchmaking was developed by our knowledgeable sages and Rishi munis thousands of years ago and it is an accurate means of knowing the compatibility of the future bride and groom and their happy and prosperous future." He also says many times it is seen that the husband and wife remain happily together for some time but as their relationship starts to move forward, differences arise and this deteriorates their marriage.

Then there is sorrow, separation and grief. So to avoid all these issues a matchmaker focuses on all aspects of compatibility to evaluate whether the two would complement each other or not. He goes on to say that Astrology and Matchmaking are not pseudo science as many terms, it is a calculated, precise and a complete based on religious scriptures and mythology.