Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride-To-Be Ditches Traditional Mehendi, Opts For Simplistic Design - See Pic

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who got engaged in a private ceremony in Delhi on May 13, are all set to get married at Leela Palace in Udaipur on Sunday, September 24. The pre-wedding festivities, including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies, took place on September 23. The Leela Palace has been beautifully adorned for the joyous occasion. Notable political and film personalities are expected to grace the event.

The first pictures from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivity are out and all over the internet. Singer and DJ Navraj Hans, who performed at the Sangeet and Cocktail ceremony of the high-profile celebrities wedding, on Sunday shared two photos of the couple in a now-deleted Instagram stories. The photos were widely shared by RagNeeti's fans before it was pulled down by the singer. For the Sangeet, Parineeti Chopra opted for a glittering lehenga paired with an elegant cape. The actress was also spotted mehendi on her hand in the pictures. The 'Ishqzaade' actress ditched the traditional elbow-length bridal mehendi and went for a simple, minimalistic henna design.

Parineeti-Raghav wedding: First pics of the couple from their sangeet out

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's wedding schedule includes:

- 01:02 PM: Sehrabandi

- 3:00 PM: Marriage

- 6:30 PM: Jayamala

- 8:30 PM: Reception

A unique touch to the procession is that Raghav Chadha will lead it by boat from Lake Palace to Leela Palace, covering about 400 meters. Key political figures like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are attending, along with many film industry icons including Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.

Sania Mirza's social media post suggests her presence at the wedding. However, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's sister, wasn't seen in the pre-wedding ceremonies, fueling speculations that she might not be attending.