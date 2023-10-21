LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Kareena Kapoor Turns Modern Bride In House Of Masaba
Also, netizens enjoy dandiya nights and Durga Puja in Navratri all over the country. Actor Kajol, on Friday evening gathered all the eyeballs with her elegant look as she visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai's Juhu.
The official pictures of the 'Reception' ceremony of the new couple in town Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are out. Ace designer Manish Malhotra shared a bunch of pictures and wrote a note about Parineeti's sequin saree which she wore at her reception. Parineeti looks gorgeous in a sequin saree with diamonds and a light-coloured emerald necklace. While Raghav looks handsome in a black formal.
Bollywood Buzz: Kareena Turns Modern Bride For House Of Masaba
Kareena Kapoor is known as Bollywood's trendsetter. She consistently wears the latest trend, and her followers adore her sense of style. Recently, fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share stunning pictures of Kareena wearing beautiful ensembles from the House Of Masaba. In the pictures, Bebo looked lovely as she sipped her tea while wearing black sunglasses with her ivory lehenga. She looked like a trendy and cool bride who complimented her appearance with matching, statement jewellery, including an over-the-top maangtika.