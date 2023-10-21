Disha Patani Drops Jaws In Black Bralette, Shorts; Fans Call Her 'Hottie'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani continues to captivate her global fanbase with her style and beauty. She often drops bombshells on her social media page and leaves fans gasping for breath. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing her fitness regime with fans as well. She has a fan following of millions and they all go gaga with Disha's new posts. Recently, she dropped some sizzling behind-the-scenes clips from her photoshoot with a leading brand and it has taken over the internet.

On Friday, Disha took to her Instagram and dropped a slew of hot behind-the-scenes videos from her latest photoshoot. In the clips, Disha can be seen flaunting her bombshell figure in black and white activewear by Calvin Klein. In one of the videos, Disha can be seen sporting a black bralette and shorts. Next, the actress stuns in gorgeous white baggy pants and sports bra.

Known for her effortless style and fitness, Disha Patani's latest social media post is a testament to her ability to turn heads wherever she goes. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'Hottie,' another one commented, 'So beautiful looking,' a third one reads, 'Gorgeous Beauty.'

The Bollywood hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

On the work front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.