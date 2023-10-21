Khushalii Kumar, Tushar Khanna, Milind Soman Leave Fans Excited With 'Starfish' First Look

New Delhi: Ever since the movie Starfish was announced fans have been very excited to know more about the film. To raise anticipation further Khushalii Kumar's look from the film left the fans gushing. Now the team has given us an even closer peek into all the characters' looks from Starfish. Each actor not only looks stunning but also very interesting.

Khushalii plays the role of Tara she is a scuba diver at heart but a rebel in her soul. Milind Soman plays Arlo who is the spiritual guru. Tushar Khanna who makes his debut with Starfish plays Aman who is also Mr. Righteous, and Ehaan Bhatt plays Neil who is free-spirited. While all the looks are hard to ignore, it is Khushalii's stunning transformation that has left fans talking.

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is set in an underwater world. Starfish releases on 24th November, 2023.