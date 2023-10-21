trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678024
NewsEntertainmentMovies
STARFISH

Khushalii Kumar, Tushar Khanna, Milind Soman Leave Fans Excited With 'Starfish' First Look

To raise anticipation further Khushalii Kumar's look from the film left the fans gushing. Now the team has given us an even closer peek into all the characters' looks from Starfish.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 08:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Khushalii Kumar, Tushar Khanna, Milind Soman Leave Fans Excited With 'Starfish' First Look Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ever since the movie Starfish was announced fans have been very excited to know more about the film. To raise anticipation further Khushalii Kumar's look from the film left the fans gushing. Now the team has given us an even closer peek into all the characters' looks from Starfish. Each actor not only looks stunning but also very interesting.

Khushalii plays the role of Tara she is a scuba diver at heart but a rebel in her soul. Milind Soman plays Arlo who is the spiritual guru. Tushar Khanna who makes his debut with Starfish plays Aman who is also Mr. Righteous, and Ehaan Bhatt plays Neil who is free-spirited. While all the looks are hard to ignore, it is Khushalii's stunning transformation that has left fans talking.

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is set in an underwater world. Starfish releases on 24th November, 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Will America and Russia cause third world war?
DNA Video
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
DNA Video
DNA: Hit list released, final preparations to eliminate Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza