trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678385
NewsEntertainment
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS LIVE UPDATES

LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Sushmita Sen Visits Durga Puja Pandal With Daughter

We bring you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries, Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 07:58 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
LIVE Blog

Trending Entertainment News: Keen for some latest buzz from the entertainment industry?  Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest updates from the Bollywood and entertainment world. Tinted in the festival colour, actress Sushmita Sen grooved with other ladies as part of Durga Puja celebrations. 

Kangana Ranaut hosted an exclusive screening for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Indian Air Force dignitaries at the Indian Airforce Auditorium.  

'Yaariyan 2' cast rejoice in rain with the paps. 

We bring you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries, Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood.

 

22 October 2023
07:55 AM

Actress Sushmita Sen Visits Durga Puja Pandal 

Looking gorgeous in pink, actress Sushmita Sen radiated grace at the Durga Puja celebrations, Check here: 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Will America openly enter the war?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Will America and Russia cause third world war?
DNA Video
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Hit list released, final preparations to eliminate Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
DNA Video
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak