Trending Entertainment News: Keen for some latest buzz from the entertainment industry? Zee News Entertainment blog is here to provide you with all the latest updates from the Bollywood and entertainment world. Tinted in the festival colour, actress Sushmita Sen grooved with other ladies as part of Durga Puja celebrations.

Kangana Ranaut hosted an exclusive screening for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Indian Air Force dignitaries at the Indian Airforce Auditorium.

'Yaariyan 2' cast rejoice in rain with the paps.

We bring you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries, Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood.