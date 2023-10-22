Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Body-Hugging Outfit, Fans Call Her 'Unbelievable Hotness'

New Delhi: Esha Gupta is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry. She has a massive fan following on social media as she keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself and treating her fans. She is often hailed as a true fashionista and her recent post has taken over the internet. The actress dropped another head-turning look on Instagram in a body-hugging dress and fans are in love.

In the new pictures, Esha can be seen wearing a gorgeous black body-hugging dress, she posed for the cameras lying on the floor looking sexier than ever. The stunning outfit amplified her curves and the post is receiving a lot of love from the netizens.

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. One wrote, "Beauty," "Elegant beautiful outfit," commented another one. A third one added, "Looking so beautiful," "Stunning..!!!" added another one.

A few days back, the actress dropped another head-turning look on Instagram in a corset top and these took over the internet.

Earlier, Esha turned heads in a bold silver saree. She wore a heavy silver saree and paired it with a silver choker and cocktail ring. The 'Raaz' actress totally slayed into the ethnic avatar and fans are in awe. Many dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her updates with the Insta fam. She has a fan following of millions and everyone just loves her style.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in One Day with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song Booha by Shree Brar. Recently, she made headlines with her sizzling performance in Bobby Deol's 'Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3.'