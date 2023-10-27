Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz LIVE: Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. From the first episode of Koffee With Karan with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to new Bollywood rumoured couples, catch all the updates here.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone surprised fans by releasing their wedding video on Koffee With Karan 8. The couple made their first ever joint appearance as a couple on a talk show with Karan Johar’s show and spoke about their love story at length. As per the buzz, Deol brothers - Sunny and Bobby are rumoured to appear on Karan Johar's famous chat show as guests.

Hombale Films' Kantara has been selected for the Indian Panorama of the 54th International Film Festival of India which is scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20-28, 2023.

Actress Richa Chadha will be awarded the title of Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ from the French government for her significant contributions in the field of arts.

In a recent interview, the 'Tejas' actress Kangana Ranaut opened up about her marriage plans and revealed that she will definitely tie the knot in the next five years.

Keep checking this space for regular and latest showbiz and glamour world updates.