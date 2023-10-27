Highlights | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Add Glam At Mami Festival
Zee News blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries like Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood.
Trending Photos
Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz LIVE: Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. From the first episode of Koffee With Karan with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to new Bollywood rumoured couples, catch all the updates here.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone surprised fans by releasing their wedding video on Koffee With Karan 8. The couple made their first ever joint appearance as a couple on a talk show with Karan Johar’s show and spoke about their love story at length. As per the buzz, Deol brothers - Sunny and Bobby are rumoured to appear on Karan Johar's famous chat show as guests.
Hombale Films' Kantara has been selected for the Indian Panorama of the 54th International Film Festival of India which is scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20-28, 2023.
Actress Richa Chadha will be awarded the title of Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres’ from the French government for her significant contributions in the field of arts.
In a recent interview, the 'Tejas' actress Kangana Ranaut opened up about her marriage plans and revealed that she will definitely tie the knot in the next five years.
Keep checking this space for regular and latest showbiz and glamour world updates.
MAMI Festival: Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Black Dress
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived in style at the opening night of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. Bebo looked beautiful as she donned a black dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her makeup normal and tied her hair into a bun. She accessorized her look with pink earrings.
Several pictures and videos of the actor from the event surfaced on social media.
Sonam Kapoor Looks Gorgeous At Mami Festival
Sonam Kapoor dons a structured black bodycon fitted velvet dress with a pearl-made hem length. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Sonam completed her look with a pearl necklace and matching pearl earrings.
BIGG BOSS 17: Salman Khan Questions Anurag Dhobal
Salman Khan questions Anurag Dhobal for his comments on Bigg Boss on giving special preference to known TV faces over others. Anurag had commented that when guests Kangana Ranaut and Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon visited the BB house, they only talked about a few contestants in the house, including Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt.
Host #SalmanKhan taking class of #BroSena chief Babu bhaiyya aka #AnuragDobhal for last weekend remarks.#BiggBoss17 #WeekendKaVaarpic.twitter.com/d6ni3hIEUE
— #BiggBoss17_Tak (@BiggBoss17_Tak) October 27, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar
Salman Khan questions Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar about their equation. Abhishek says that he likes her and enjoys spending time with her. Isha calls him his friend. However, Salman says that they switch 'On and Off' their relationship every now and then.
Entertainment News: Richa Chadha Receive 'Chevalier Des Arts Et Des Lettres' Award
Actress Richa Chadha will be honoured by the French government and the Counsel General of France to India on October 28 in Mumbai. Richa will be conferred with the prestigious 'Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres,' one of the highest orders given by the French government to artists in the realms of cinema, arts, and fashion worldwide.
This honour places her in the esteemed company of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Oscar winner Guneet Monga.
Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Vicky Jain For Belittling Ankita Lokhande
Salman Khan is seen calling out Vicky Jain for his behaviour towards his wife Ankita Lokhande and belittling her. Salman also questions Ankita if she decided to come on the show to lose her individuality. Ankita says that she fears losing her husband Vicky Jain in the game and this has been effecting her.
Ankita aur Vicky ke masle ko, kya Salman suljhaa paayenge #WeekendKaVaar mein?
Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @JioCinema par.#BB17 #BiggBoss@Beingsalmankhan@jainvick @anky1912 pic.twitter.com/yph7crqTQO
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 27, 2023
Bollywood Update: Hukus Bukus Trailer Out Now
The trailer of 'Hukus Bukus' starring Darsheel Safary, Arun Govil, Gautam Singh Vig, Vashu Jain and Naisha Khanna was released on Friday in Mumbai. The event provided a sneak peek into a film that explores the intersection of cricket and religion set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir. The film is all set to release on the 3rd of November 2023 in theatres.
ARUN GOVIL - DARSHEEL SAFARY: ‘HUKUS BUKUS’ TRAILER OUT NOW… 3 NOV RELEASE… The clash between father [#ArunGovil] and son [#DarsheelSafary]… A film on Lord #Krishna, #Kashmir and cricket… Here’s the impactful #HukusBukusTrailer.#DarsheelSafary and #ArunGovil enact the… pic.twitter.com/3E4L7TRIg9
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2023
#WATCH | On the upcoming film Hukus Bukus, director Mahesh Bhatt says, "I am delighted...When your student does something like this before, your heart dances with joy. Today, he (Vinay Bhardwaj) has made a film that shows the truth needed by the world. In this divisive world,… pic.twitter.com/xMm9YTPyCJ
— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Stuns In White Gown At MAMI Festival
Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who returned to India to attend the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 in Mumbai, raised up the glam quotient with her stunning look at the event. The actress absolutely gorgeous as she donned a white sheer gown. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair in a sleek bun. She wore a matching white long coat and minimal jewellery.
Kangana Ranaut Confirms 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'
'Tanu Weds Manu' is returning for a third part. Kangana Ranaut, the film's leading lady, confirmed that she was indeed making a comeback as the beloved Tanu in part 3 of the film.
In a conversation with IMDb, Kangana was asked about her next projects. To this, she responded, "I am starting a thriller with Vijay Sethupathi sir. And a film called Noti Binodini. And another film called 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'."
When asked to name a director who she would like to work with again, Kangana mentioned, "I would want to work with Anand L. Rai ji again, who did Tanu Weds Manu Returns. I don’t get to do too many comedies. I was telling sir that, for me, it was never like a film. It was a picnic that I was a part of. All my films are always so intense. I just kind of need a break, probably that’s why."
Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Slams Abhishek Kumar
Salman Khan, who appears on the Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 17, was seen taking on Abhishek Kumar for provoking Mannara Chopra by mentioning her the 'duplicate' of Parineeti Chopra. It is to be noted that Mannara is Priyanka and Parineeti's cousin and works in south films.
Mannara ko kiya Abhishek ne jabardasti poke, jis par lagaayenge Salman rokk.
Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @JioCinema par.#BB17 #BiggBoss@Beingsalmankhan@memannara pic.twitter.com/thTToGQb8V
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 27, 2023
Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble Welcome Baby Boy
Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble embraced parenthood for the first time. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in May 2023, welcomed their son on Oct 27. The actress took to social media and shared the news with her fans.
Project Tiger's Captivating Trailer Released
Hombale Films released the captivating trailer of 'Project Tiger', a riveting documentary narrating the story of India's tiger conservation. The documentary, titled 'Roaring Resilience: India's Tiger Odyssey', will debut on November 4, 2023, at the Marakata in Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal, Bangalore, at 5:00 PM.
"Roaring Resilience" is a testament to the enduring spirit of nature and the incredible resurgence of India's tiger population. As a beacon of hope for wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, the documentary takes viewers on an awe-inspiring journey through India's diverse landscapes and showcases the rare and heartwarming resurgence of its tiger population.
This documentary is a labor of love and dedication, featuring breathtaking cinematography and engaging storytelling that highlights the remarkable conservation efforts that have led to the resurgence of these majestic creatures. The film delves into the challenges faced by tiger conservationists and the inspiring stories of success that are bringing these magnificent animals back from the brink of extinction.
12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film To Arrive On OTT In Summer 2024
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial venture '12th Fail' has finally graced the silver screens today, marking a triumphant return for the renowned filmmaker. Starring the exceptionally talented Vikrant Massey in a leading role, the film has already generated a buzz that's hard to ignore. The reviews have started pouring in for '12th Fail' and the film is earning accolades from critics in the media and audiences alike.
A source close to director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently revealed an interesting tidbit about the film's release on OTT. "It turns out that '12th Fail' won't be available on OTT platforms until next year. This decision reflects the filmmakers' commitment to offering audiences a unique and unforgettable experience in the theaters.
The source says, "Vidhu Vinod Chopra has made a resolute decision - '12th Fail' won't be available on OTT until next year. To experience the most incredible and inspiring film of the year, the audience's only choice is to embrace it now, in the theaters."
Tiger 3: Hollywood Actor Michelle Lee Open Up On Katrina Kaif's Towel Fight Scene
Hollywood actor Michelle Lee, who specialises in shooting extreme fight sequences, has detailed how she teamed up with Katrina Kaif for shooting the towel fight scene at a Turkish hammam in 'Tiger 3'. The sequence has been widely shared on the Internet since the release of the film's trailer.
Michelle said she was not surprised that the towel fight set-piece has become one of the biggest talking points from the 'Tiger 3' trailer. The actor revealed that she rehearsed with Katrina for over two weeks before they shot the sequence.
Mission Raniganj: Top 5 Reasons Why Akshay Kumar-Starrer Topped In List Of Must-Watch Films In October
The highly anticipated film by Pooja Entertainment's 'Mission Raniganj' starring Akshay Kumar has indeed given a blissful treat to the audience in the month of October with its gripping cinematic experience that offers a compelling narrative, a heroic journey, and a visual spectacle.
With all the love pouring in from the audience, the film has generated great positive word of mouth and garnered amazing reviews from all across. The film has come as an absolute big-screen wonder that is well-studded with elements worth enjoying in the theatres.
Click here to check the top 5 compelling reasons why 'Mission Raniganj' is your perfect watch in October
12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Praises Vikrant Massey
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial venture '12th Fail' starring Vikrant Massey is not just a film, it's a storytelling masterpiece that merits both Oscar and National Award considerations. Vikrant's riveting performance cements him as the underdog of Bollywood which is long overdue for widespread recognition and accolades.
Talking about his decision to cast Vikrant in the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra mentioned in one of his recent interviews, "Nobody knew Vidya Balan. She was a girl from Chembur and she became a star after 'Parineeta'. Similarly, Boman Irani became a household star after 'Munna Bhai MBBS'. Vikrant will become a star after this film. Because he is the finest actor we have in this country and people like him should be stars."
Nora Fatehi Dons All-Black Look
Moroccan actor, dancer Nora Fatehi was papped in Mumbai on October 17. The actress was seen dressed up in an all-black look. Nora was dressed up in a stylish black jacket, black bottom, and black handbag. She was seen donning black sunnies and stylish black and white sneakers. The actress rounded off her look with golden hoop earrings.
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan: Actor Yogesh Tripathi Celebrated Navratri In Gwalior
Renowned television actor Yogesh Tripathi, who known for his role as 'Daroga Happu Singh' in &TV's 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', recently joined the Navratri festive celebrations in Madhya Pradesh. He visited Gwalior and fully immersed himself in the local festive spirit, even getting everyone to dance with him during Garba.
Taking about his experience during Navratri celebrations, he said, "Gwalior has truly captured my heart with its festive magic. Last year, during Navratri, I was swept away by the vibrant energy that enveloped the city. Returning this year to join the Navratri celebration was an amazing experience. I was touched by the warmth and love they showered upon me. Seeing people flocking and dancing, doing Garba in traditional attire, brought immense joy and their infectious energy was passed on to me."
"I was so excited to see all of them and thoroughly immersed myself in the festive spirit. People's love for my character of Daroga Happu Singh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan was evident as many playfully spoke to me in the Bundelkhandi. Some asked, 'Kitni Nyochavar lenge aap? (laughs),' I playfully replied, 'Is baar bas pyaar ki nyochavar lenge hum.' Gwalior's rich historical ambience, coupled with the welcoming nature of its people, made my visit unforgettable."
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra Get Into Fight
In the latest episode, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra would be seen getting into a heated discussion over household chores. Mannara gets upset over Abhishek's comment that she looks like her sister Parineeti Chopra. In the heat, she hurls a cushion over Abhishek. However, he gets further agigated and accuses her of hitting him.
Abhishek aur Mannara ke beech hui garma garmi ne badal diya ghar ka mahaul.
Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @Jiocinema par.#BB17 #BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan#AbhishekKumar@memannara pic.twitter.com/eFNJVdlf72
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 27, 2023
Entertainment: Allu Arjun Greets Cricket Superstar David Warner
Australia opener David Warner turned a year older on Oct 27. The cricketer received a special wish from Telugu star Allu Arjun.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Pushpa' star shared a picture of Warner doing his iconic pose from the action-entertainer and wrote, "Many Happy Returns of the day to the cricket superstar @DAVIDWARNER31 WISHING YOU THE BEST OF EVERYTHING YOU WANT AND MORE..."
The cricketer, who is part of Australia's team for the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup.
Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol To Appear On KJo's Chat Show
The first episode of the famous talk show 'Koffee With Karan' season 8 premiered on Thursday which featured B-Town adorable couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as guests. The episode received a massive response from the audience and now fans are wondering who will be gracing the coffee couch in the next episode.
On Friday, during an Instagram live session, he said that the next episode will feature the siblings. However, KJo didn't reveal the names of the celebs, but as per recent buzz, the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be seen gracing the famous Koffee couch in the next episode 'Koffee With Karan Season 8'.
Bollywood News: Raj Kundra Shares Motion Poster Of UT69
Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's biopic 'UT 69' is all set for release in a week. Ahead of its release, Raj dropped the motion poster of 'UT69' on social media. The film is based on the situation Raj Kundra faced inside the Arthur Road Jail in connection with the pornography case. Directed by Shahnawaz Ali, the film is set for release on November 3, 2023.
RAJ KUNDRA’S BIOPIC ‘UT 69’: ONE WEEK TO GO… #RajKundra shares the #MotionPoster of #UT69… One week to go for #UT69 to release in *cinemas* [on 3 Nov 2023]… Directed by #ShahnawazAli.#Maskman #AAFilms pic.twitter.com/M6qisZgPGb
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2023
Bollywood News: Khichdi 2 Official Trailer To Be Released On November 1
Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Khichdi 2' are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film. Titled 'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan' the official trailer of the film will be out on November 1. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday shared a motion poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "'KHICHDI 2' TRAILER ON 1 NOV... 17 NOV RELEASE... #Khichdi2: Mission Paanthukistan - which is slated for release in *cinemas* on 17 Nov 2023 - will unveil #Khichdi2Trailer on 1 Nov 2023."
‘KHICHDI 2’ TRAILER ON 1 NOV… 17 NOV RELEASE… #Khichdi2: Mission Paanthukistan - which is slated for release in *cinemas* on 17 Nov 2023 - will unveil #Khichdi2Trailer on 1 Nov 2023.#Khichdi2 stars #SupriyaPathakKapur, #JamnadasMajethia [#JD], #RajeevMehta, #AnangDesai,… pic.twitter.com/zph2iF8r4x
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2023
Entertainment News: Kantara Gets Selected At Prestigious IFFI's Indian Panorama
Rishab Shetty's Kantara was released in 2022 and took the nation by storm. While the film brought an extremely engaging story from the heartlands of India, it emerged as a sleeper hit that became a blockbuster of the year.
While Kantara has been receiving enormous love and appreciation from the masses across the globe, now, it has brought yet another prestige to its name as the film made its official selection in the prestigious Indian Panorama of the 54th International Film Festival of India.
Now, Kantara's divine magical experience is expected to be seen again in International Film Festival of India screening.
Hombale Films Kantara has been selected for the Indian Panorama of the 54th International Film Festival of India which is scheduled to be held in Goa from 20th-28th November 2023.
Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe: Ajay, Akshay, Ranveer And Others, B-Town's Superstars In Action
Rohit Shetty, the master of high-octane cop action films, kicked off one of Bollywood's most beloved franchises with 'Singham' in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn. Little did he realize that this would be just the beginning of a cinematic universe filled with fearless cops and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. As the years rolled on, Rohit not only expanded the cop universe but also added some of Bollywood's biggest action stars. Let's take a closer look at B-town's macho men who've taken on the goons in this thrilling cop universe.
Tollywood Trending: Allu Arjun Wishes David Warner
Australia opener David Warner, who is celebrating his birthday today, received a special wish from Telugu star Allu Arjun. Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun shared a picture of Warner doing his iconic 'Pushpa' pose and wrote, "Many Happy Returns of the day to the cricket superstar @DAVIDWARNER31 WISHING YOU THE BEST OF EVERYTHING YOU WANT AND MORE..."
Bollywood Buzz: 'Golmaal' Duo Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor Reunite For Horror Comedy
Actors Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, who have worked together in the Golmaal franchise, are now all set to work again for a new film. The dup is coming back together in a film directed by Sangeeth Sivan.
Latest News: Arjun Rampal Gives Touching Tribute To Mom, Writes 'You Are Missed'
Actor Arjun Rampal on Friday shared a heart-warming video montage dedicated to his late mother Gwen Rampal. The touching post, which included a series of cherished pictures and fond memories, marked the fifth anniversary of her passing. Sharing the video, he wrote, "You loved me so much. I miss you so much. 5 years now. Thank you for everything you did for me and so many more hearts you touched and helped and healed. You are missed by everyone Mamma. Love you."
Takeshi's Castle Trailer: Bhuvan Bam Is On Fire As Titu Mama
OTT giant Prime Video unveiled the highly awaited trailer for the exciting Indian reboot of the iconic Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle. The rib-tickling trailer gives the viewers a preview of what’s in store for them. Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam’s alter ego ‘Titu Mama’ takes us through the nostalgia-filled game show’s format and introduces us to the main characters, including the great Takeshi Kitano.
Viral: Kartik Aaryan Visits Dagdusheth Halwai Temple, Pune Amid Shoot
The young superstar, Kartik Aaryan has been busy ever since the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha with work, including shooting his upcoming films, brands, etc, meanwhile keeping his fans updated on his happs. The actor, who was in Pune for the shoot of his film, visited the Dagdusheth Halwai Temple as he took Ganpati Bappa’s blessings. In a post shared by a leading paparazzi photographer, Kartik can be seen wearing a pink kurta as he looks sharp in his short haircut as well.
Laapataa Ladies: Here's What's Special About Aamir, Kiran's Film
The teaser of the highly-anticipated Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laapataa Ladies, directed by the talented Kiran Rao, has unveiled a hilarious world to captivate audiences. The teaser, released to great acclaim, offers a glimpse into the uproarious comedy adventure that awaits viewers. But it's not just the audience that's showering love on this project; Laapataa Ladies is already garnering appreciation far and wide.
What makes this film even more remarkable is the extraordinary journey to find its lead talents. The casting process was nothing short of a cinematic odyssey, as over 5,000 aspiring actors underwent rigorous screen tests. The dedication to finding the perfect trio was evident, as the lead cast had to endure multiple rounds of screen tests spanning an arduous two-month period before being selected.
Suriya 43: Vijay Varma is 'So Excited' On His First Tamil Film
Actor Vijay Varma is excited about his first Tamil film 'Suriya 43' starring Suriya Sivakumar and Dulquer Salmaan. Taking to Instagram story, Vijay shared the announcement motion poster and captioned it, "My first Tamil Film.. I couldn't have asked for a better team. So excited * @sudha_kongara." He also wrote on his Instagram feed, "Here we go Happy to be a part of #Suriya43 alongside such talented people. Let's make it epic"
Rocketry- The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan Shares BTS Video
Actor R Madhavan on Friday shared a behind-the-scenes video from his directorial project 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.
Taking to Instagram, Madhavan treated fans with a glimpse of him giving directions at the Rocketry sets. Sharing the video, he wrote, "When you make it a little too real # Rocketrythefilm."
Pooja Batra Turns 47: Actress Is Proof That Age Is Just A Number
Pooja Batra exudes sheer elegance in a lacy bra and sleek black shorts. She topped off her classy look with a striking black and white fur coat, black stockings, and pointed black heels.
Trending: Kriti Sanon Slays In Stunning Red-White Saree
Actor Kriti Sanon's fashion game has always been on point. Whatever she wears, she does with grace and refinement. As the 'Ganapath' actor is busy gearing up for her upcoming projects on Friday was spotted at Mumbai's private airport giving all desi vibes. Today, she decided to slay desi avatar in a stunning red-white saree. Kriti looked gorgeous in a white printed saree that she paired with a red V-neck blouse.
Tiger 3: Salman Khan To Break His Own Diwali Box Office Record?
Salman Khan is undeniably the biggest crowd-puller in Indian cinema. While the films of Salman Khan are being celebrated like a festival by the masses across the nation, the tradition of him releasing the films on the festivals is also different. Having delivered consecutive blockbusters and superhits on the Eid festival, Salman Khan went beyond the Eid release factor and released a film during the Diwali period "Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo". The magical combination of Sooraj Barjatya cast their magic among the audiences. The film ran for several weeks at the ticket windows and collected 210 crores. Following eight years of Diwali releases, Salman Khan is returning to the big screens with the biggest Diwali release of the year, 'Tiger 3'.
Bollywood Buzz: Alia Bhatt Pledges to Continue Promoting Diversity
Alia Bhatt joins Shakun Batra, Gayatri & Pushkar, Supriya Menon, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Sudha Kongara, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane, Hansal Mehta, Alankrita Shrivastava, and more filmmakers voice their support for diversity in the industry. Spearheaded by Ormax Media and championed by Prime Video, O Womaniya! is India’s most definitive report on female representation in Indian entertainment .
Koffee With Karan 8: Twitterati Is Head Over Heels On Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Appearance
The Indian entertainment industry has seen many reel-life couples turn into real-life couples. While many couples have left a distinct mark on the hearts of the audience, very few have etched their beautifulness in everyone's hearts. One such beautiful couple in the Indian entertainment industry at present is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Having delivered blockbusters on screen together, being the biggest superstars of the country currently, the duo appeared together for the first time on television screen with one of the biggest talk shows, 'Koffee With Karan Season 8', hosted by Karan Johar, and fans can’t stop gushing over their adorable moments together.
Touch Down: Priyanka Chopra Reaches Mumbai Ahead Of MAMI
Global icon and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai. Early on Friday morning, Priyanka was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking smart as ever. For her trip back to her homeland, Priyanka chose a black bralette top paired with grey slouchy joggers and a long, black shrug. The actress is visiting the city to attend the Jio MAMI Mumbai Festival, set to take place between October 27 and November 5. Priyanka Chopra who is the chairperson of MAMI will be spotted at NMACC, where the film festival is scheduled to be hosted.