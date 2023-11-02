trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683116
Aspirants 2: Fans Are In Love With Sunny Hinduja aka Sandeep Bhaiya's Double Triumph

The journey of Sunny Hinduja began with the first season of 'Aspirants,' and the character became so significant that the makers decided to create a special spin-off series centered around 'Sandeep Bhaiya.'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
New Delhi: Sunny Hinduja, the talented actor renowned for his portrayal of Sandeep Bhaiya in the first season of 'Aspirants,' is basking in the well-deserved success and love surrounding 'Aspirants 2.' His return to the iconic role has garnered a lot of love from critics and fans alike.

The journey of Sunny Hinduja began with the first season of 'Aspirants,' and the character became so significant that the makers decided to create a special spin-off series centered around 'Sandeep Bhaiya.' Sunny has now reprised his role in the second season of 'Aspirants,' and the show has received rave reviews while being adored by the audience.

Speaking about the show, Sunny reveals, "Aspirants is a very special series, and Sandeep Bhaiya is a character that is very dear to my heart. The love that I receive for this particular character is immense. What touches me the most is that it uplifts the mood of so many individuals and is relatable to many people; there is nothing more significant than bringing joy to others. I am overjoyed and overwhelmed with the response and filled with gratitude."

Sunny is all set to achieve a hat trick this year. With 'Sandeep Bhaiyya' and 'Aspirants 2' already performing well, the actor will be seen in YRF's highly anticipated show, 'The Railway Men.' 

