ABHISHEK BACHCHAN

‘Breathe’ Season 2: New teaser unveils Naveen Kasturia as Victor- WATCH

The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively release on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide. The series stars Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead roles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Naveen Kasturia, the new cast member of the upcoming second season of Breathe: Into the Shadows, is featured in a brand-new teaser released by Prime Video on Wednesday. As Victor in the show, Naveen's enigmatic persona has everyone wondering about his relationship to J. With the most recent teaser reveal, Prime Video piqued interest by providing a sneak preview of Victor's persona.The character teaser finally unveils Victor’s traits and his ultimate goal.

Victor is a technophile who is fascinated by innovations and loves to play puzzles and mind games. He utilizes technology to its fullest potential thanks to his sharp mind, even if it means going in the wrong direction. Victor goes to great lengths to carry out his evil plans because he believes that 'a perfect crime takes place with perfect planning.'

Here is the new Teaser of the show:

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a psychological thriller featuring Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has co-created season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande.

The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively release on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.

