Karan Tacker pens a heartfelt note for real IPS Amit Lodha, amidst the roaring response to 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'

New Delhi: Currently ruling Netflix by emerging amongst the top trending shows in not just India but also globally, Karan Tacker starrer Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is being praised across all quarters for the apt and realistic portrayal of a police officer.

Tracing the story of a young, earnest and dutiful police officer, Karan Tacker's character Amit Lodha is based on the real-life of IPS Amit Lodha. Expressing his gratitude towards the inspirational story and the guidance and support through Karan's journey to play his part, the actor penned a heartwarming post for the real IPS Amit Lodha.

Posting a picture of the reel and the real Amit Lodha, Karan Tacker said, "I wanna take this moment to thank the man who made it possible. Had it not been for his struggles, we would have not had a show to make. IPS Amit Lodha, thank you for your efforts, for the life you lived, that I got to emulate your life on celluloid. I’m forced indebted to you sir, not only as an actor but also as a citizen, who feels safe and secure because of men and women like you in uniform. Jai Hind!"

Karan Tacker displayed his commitment and dedication to his craft by transforming himself mentally as well as physically to fit into the role. From gaining weight and sporting a moustache, to learning and acing the mannerisms of a police officer, set in the early 2000s of Bihar, Karan left no stone unturned to slip into the skin of his character.

Marking his second association with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, after having worked together in Special Ops, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter shone the spotlight on the actor to bring out his versatility.

From playing the chocolate boy on television to excelling in content-driven roles on the OTT, Karan Tacker has scaled an impressive journey. By choosing the right projects, the actor is widening the spectrum of his versatility, garnering appreciation from the audience and critics alike.

Set in Bihar, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is a crime drama tracing the world of crime based on true events from the first half of the 2000s. Portraying the cop v/s gangster tiff, the show features Karan Tacker as the police officer while Avinash Tiwary plays the gangster.