MUMBAI DIARIES

Konkona Sen Sharma Opens Up On Her Character In 'Mumbai Diaries 2'

Konkona Sen Sharma, who plays Dr. Chitra Das in the series, portrays a vulnerable woman fighting her inner demons. Konkona, who has been a part of the industry for more than two decades, revealed that the season 2 of Mumbai Diaries will be the first ever sequel for her. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
Konkona Sen Sharma Opens Up On Her Character In 'Mumbai Diaries 2'

New Delhi: Prime Video recently announced the upcoming sequel of their highly anticipated medical drama, Mumbai Diaries S2. After two years, the makers of the show are back with a new season, which is based around the devastating floods of 2005 that brought the city of dreams to a halt. Konkona Sen Sharma, who plays Dr. Chitra Das in the series, portrays a vulnerable woman fighting her inner demons. Konkona, who has been a part of the industry for more than two decades, revealed that season 2 of Mumbai Diaries will be the first-ever sequel for her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here’s what Konkona Sen Sharma had to share on her experience of working on the sequel of this series, “This is the first time I'm working on a sequel of a show which has actually been really lovely. It's a feeling of homecoming especially as you're just building on the character and not starting fresh. As we had something to fall back on, it was great fun shooting it too. Not just getting back into that zone of the show or the character, but you're going deeper into it which was quite a wonderful experience.”

Along with Konkona, Mumbai Diaries S2 features Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey and Mrunmayee Deshpande in pivotal roles. Directed by Nikhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the production of Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries S2 is a medical drama which is about staff of the Bombay General Hospital dealing with the floods affecting the city and its people. The eight episodic series will premiere on 6th October 2023 exclusively on Prime Video.

