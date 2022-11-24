topStoriesenglish
MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora reveals new logo of 'Moving In With Malaika': Where and when to watch

Moving in With Malaika: The amazing show will go live on Disney+ Hotstar from December 5, 2022, and the shooting is currently underway.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

New Delhi: Fans worldwide will finally get a closer peek into the life of their favorite Diva 'Malaika Arora' with the upcoming release of Hotstar Specials presents Moving In With Malaika. Recently, the media circuit was buzzing with the photos of her resplendent house that signifies her as personality - Glamorous, Comfortable, Warm and Sleek. The glam queen has now revealed the new logo of her path-breaking show! 

Fans can't keep calm as we inch closer to the on air date of this fabulous series filled to the brim with dazzling entertainment. 

This exciting series will also see numerous guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her across 16 episodes.  Viewers will get up, close and personal with Malaika Arora on Moving in With Malaika streaming from December 5, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, daily episodes from Monday-Thursday.

Discover a new side to Malaika Arora’s life with her maiden digital adventure starting from 5th December, Monday-Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar


 

