Mirzapur Season 3 Trailer: Bloody Battle Of Power And Revenge Unravels - Watch

Mirzapur Season 3 Trailer: One of the most-awaited web series on OTT giant Prime Video has finally unveiled its trailer for fans. Yes! The Mirzapur Season 3 trailer is here and needless to say that it's a bloody battle of power and revenge game. It is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment, and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer.

MIRZAPUR SEASON 3

The popular web-series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha.

With Season 3, the stakes have gone notches higher and the canvas has become bigger. The ten-episode series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide from 5 July, 2024.

MIRZAPUR SEASON 3 TRAILER

Set in India’s hinterland, the Mirzapur franchise has captivated millions with its gripping saga of power, revenge, ambition, politics, betrayal, deceit, and intricate family dynamics. Building on the spine-chilling climax of the previous season, the trailer for Mirzapur Season 3 takes viewers back into an intriguing, yet a dark and brutal world of crime and power in Purvanchal. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds and the creative envelope of storytelling is pushed further in the new season.

Director and Executive producer Gurmmeet Singh shares, “The first two seasons of Mirzapur proved to be game changers for the crime thriller genre in the streaming space in India. With Mirzapur 3, we strive to build on the momentum and take the narrative to a whole new level, exploring new facets and dimensions of each character’s life replete with new plot twists. We are incredibly excited for fans to witness the showdown for Mirzapur’s throne unfold in the new season. The stakes have gone notches higher and the canvas has surely become bigger. After a hiatus of three and a half years, we, just like our viewers, cannot wait for the global premiere of Mirzapur 3 on Prime Video.”